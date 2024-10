Guenther produced an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Guenther had a torrid start to the season, but this helper snapped a three-game dry spell. The 21-year-old winger remains in a second-line role with power-play time, so this is simply his fortune evening out. Overall, he has five goals, two assists, 23 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through nine appearances.