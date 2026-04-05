Dylan Guenther headshot

Dylan Guenther News: Another multi-point performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Guenther recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Canucks.

Guenther has recorded multi-point performances in three of his last four appearances, and the 22-year-old winger is ending the regular season on a strong note with eight points (four goals, four assists) over that stretch. Guenther should continue to find ample opportunities to score regularly as a top-six forward who also skates on the first power-play unit.

Dylan Guenther
Utah Mammoth
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