Dylan Guenther News: Another multi-point performance

Guenther recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Canucks.

Guenther has recorded multi-point performances in three of his last four appearances, and the 22-year-old winger is ending the regular season on a strong note with eight points (four goals, four assists) over that stretch. Guenther should continue to find ample opportunities to score regularly as a top-six forward who also skates on the first power-play unit.