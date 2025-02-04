Dylan Guenther News: Back in action

Guenther (lower body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's home game against the Flyers, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Guenther has missed 12 consecutive games after he was injured in a collision with Aleksander Barkov on Jan. 8. Guenther's return should help bolster a Utah club that has scored two goals or less in five straight games. Before getting injured, the right-shot winger produced 16 goals and 34 points over 40 outings. Guenther could be eased back into action, but he'll reclaim a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit Tuesday.