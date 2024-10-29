Dylan Guenther News: Buries goal in overtime loss

Guenther scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

This was Guenther's first goal since he scored five times over the first three games of the year. The 21-year-old winger was never going to sustain that pace, but he should average out at a strong level in his first full NHL campaign. He's at six goals, two assists, 26 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-4 rating through 10 appearances in a top-six role.