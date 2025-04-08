Dylan Guenther News: Contributes trio of helpers

Guenther notched three assists, five shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Kraken.

Guenther is playing through a broken nose, and he's racked up four assists over three games since the injury occurred. The 21-year-old winger earned two of his helpers on the power play Tuesday while logging his first multi-point effort since March 12. For the season, he's up to 56 points (26 goals, 30 assists), 27 power-play points, 192 shots on net, 49 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 66 appearances.