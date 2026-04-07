Dylan Guenther headshot

Dylan Guenther News: Crosses 30-assist mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Guenther logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added four shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Guenther had a hand in goals by Logan Cooley and Clayton Keller, with the latter's tally coming on the power play in overtime. This was the fourth multi-point effort during Guenther's five-game point streak, in which he's racked up four goals and six assists. His shot remains his best asset, but he hasn't been a slouch in the playmaking department, posting 38 goals, 31 assists, 233 shots on net, 61 hits and a plus-8 rating over 75 appearances this season.

Dylan Guenther
Utah Mammoth
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