Dylan Guenther News: Eclipses 40 goals in loss
Guenther tallied a power-play goal and placed four shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Carolina.
Guenther lit the lamp on a power play less than three minutes into the third period to bring the Mammoth within one goal. The fourth-year winger's goal Saturday was his 40th of the season, becoming just the 12th player in the NHL to score 40 or more goals this season. Overall, the 23-year-old Guenther has taken a big step forward this season with 72 points, 240 shots on net, 63 hits and 28 blocked shots across 77 games. He's been scorching as of late with six goals and 13 points during his seven-game point streak, making him an elite fantasy player to roster for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.
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