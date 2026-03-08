Dylan Guenther headshot

Dylan Guenther News: Extends point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Guenther scored a goal and took three shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Guenther scored his 29th goal of the season with a tip-in at the 12:12 mark of the second period. The 22-year-old star winger is on the verge of setting a new career-best mark in points. He had 60 points (29 goals, 31 assists) in 70 regular-season games in 2024-25, but he's up to 54 points (29 goals, 25 assists) in 61 contests in 2025-26. If he continues to play as well as he's done all season long, it should be a matter of time before he sets a new personal-best in points.

Dylan Guenther
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
