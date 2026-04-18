Dylan Guenther headshot

Dylan Guenther News: Good to go for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Guenther (undisclosed) will play in Sunday's road matchup against the Golden Knights, per Cole Bagley.

After getting a game of rest in Utah's regular-season finale, Guenther will return to action for Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff series. Overall, the 23-year-old winger compiled 40 goals, 73 points, 242 shots on net, 66 hits and 28 blocked shots across 79 regular-season games this year. He'll likely reclaim his right-wing role inside Utah's top six for his playoff debut.

Dylan Guenther
Utah Mammoth
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