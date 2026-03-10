Dylan Guenther News: Keeps point streak alive

Guenther scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Guenther extended his point streak to four games, and the winger has found the back of the net three times over that stretch. The 22-year-old continues to have a strong year with Utah, tallying 30 goals and 55 points across 62 contests. He's on the verge of matching his 2024-25 output, when he had 60 points (27 goals, 33 assists) in 70 regular-season appearances.