Dylan Guenther News: Lights lamp twice Wednesday

Guenther scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Guenther scored a goal in the Mammoth's last game before the break, and he continues to deliver time and time again for Utah. The 22-year-old forward is on pace to best his career-best mark of 60 points, established in 2024-25, if he stays healthy. He's up to 49 points (27 goals, 22 assists) in 56 games in 2025-26.