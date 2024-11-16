Dylan Guenther News: Nabs assist

Guenther logged an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Guenther looks to be warming up again with a goal and three assists over his last four games. The 21-year-old winger remains in a steady second-line role, and his offense has rounded out a bit after being goal-heavy early in the season. He's up to seven tallies, 14 points, 42 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 17 appearances.