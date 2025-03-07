Dylan Guenther News: Nets early goal Friday

Guenther scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Guenther has scored in every other game since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. This was his first even-strength tally in that span, as he continues to use his shot as a power-play weapon. For the season, the winger is up to 23 goals, 45 points, 137 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 50 appearances, including 21 points with the man advantage.