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Dylan Guenther News: One of each in Game 2 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 10:38pm

Guenther scored a goal on five shots, added an assist, logged two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Guenther gave the Mammoth their first lead at 14:56 of the second period, but Ivan Barbashev replied for the Golden Knights just 1:02 later. In the third, Guenther set up Logan Cooley on the game-winning tally. These two points were the first ones Guenther has earned in the postseason, as this is his first time in the playoffs over his four NHL years. He broke out with 40 goals, 73 points, 242 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-7 rating over 79 regular-season outings in 2025-26.

Dylan Guenther
Utah Mammoth
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