Dylan Guenther News: Opens scoring Thursday
Guenther scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.
Guenther saw his point streak snapped in Tuesday's shutout loss to the Wild, but he bounced back Thursday. His goal in this contest opened the scoring 5:47 into the second period. Guenther is up to 31 goals, 56 points, 202 shots on net, 50 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 64 appearances. He's producing at a similar rate to last season, though he has been a bit better as a finisher -- he could flirt with the 40-goal mark.
