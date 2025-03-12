Dylan Guenther News: Pair of points in Wednesday's win
Guenther scored a power-play goal on eight shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.
Guenther set up an Alex Kerfoot tally in the second period and then scored the eventual game-winner in the third after the Ducks had tied things up. The 21-year-old Guenther has looked like a man on a mission lately with 22 shots on net and three points over his last three games. The winger is up to 24 goals, 24 assists, 23 power-play points, 159 shots and a plus-5 rating through 53 appearances this season. He has time to challenge the 30-goal mark, especially if he takes his offense to another level while Utah is in the playoff race.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now