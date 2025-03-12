Dylan Guenther News: Pair of points in Wednesday's win

Guenther scored a power-play goal on eight shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Guenther set up an Alex Kerfoot tally in the second period and then scored the eventual game-winner in the third after the Ducks had tied things up. The 21-year-old Guenther has looked like a man on a mission lately with 22 shots on net and three points over his last three games. The winger is up to 24 goals, 24 assists, 23 power-play points, 159 shots and a plus-5 rating through 53 appearances this season. He has time to challenge the 30-goal mark, especially if he takes his offense to another level while Utah is in the playoff race.