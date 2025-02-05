Dylan Guenther News: Plays hero in return

Guenther netted two goals, including the game winner, added an assist and took six shots on target in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory against the Flyers.

With less than one second left in the extra period, Guenther sniped a shot past Samuel Ersson to give Utah the win. His return to the lineup was a large help for the Hockey Club offensively after he missed the previous 12 games with a lower body injury. The 21-year-old forward is up to 18 goals, 19 assists and 104 shots on net in 41 games this season. Tuesday's performance tied his career-high for points in one game with three. Guenther's 37 points this season are a new career high and he set it in four fewer games than his previous best of 35. With one of the quickest releases for a shot, he is a goalscoring threat from anywhere in the offensive zone. He is a must-start in all fantasy formats.