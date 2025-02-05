Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Guenther headshot

Dylan Guenther News: Plays hero in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Guenther netted two goals, including the game winner, added an assist and took six shots on target in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory against the Flyers.

With less than one second left in the extra period, Guenther sniped a shot past Samuel Ersson to give Utah the win. His return to the lineup was a large help for the Hockey Club offensively after he missed the previous 12 games with a lower body injury. The 21-year-old forward is up to 18 goals, 19 assists and 104 shots on net in 41 games this season. Tuesday's performance tied his career-high for points in one game with three. Guenther's 37 points this season are a new career high and he set it in four fewer games than his previous best of 35. With one of the quickest releases for a shot, he is a goalscoring threat from anywhere in the offensive zone. He is a must-start in all fantasy formats.

