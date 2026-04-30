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Dylan Guenther News: Pots goal in Game 5 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Guenther scored a goal on six shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Guenther has gotten on the scoresheet in the last four games, earning three goals and two assists after going scoreless in the playoff opener. The 23-year-old winger has added 26 shots, 12 hits and an even plus-minus rating over five postseason contests. Guenther has shown the ability to up the physicality without sacrificing offense, and the Mammoth will be counting on him to step up again in Friday's must-win Game 6.

Dylan Guenther
Utah Mammoth
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