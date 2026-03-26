Dylan Guenther News: Pots pair in first period
Guenther scored two goals on eight shots, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.
Guenther's goals came 3:55 apart in the first period, and he put the Mammoth ahead 2-1 with the effort. The Capitals rebounded over the final two frames, but this was still a good showing for Guenther, who has tallied eight times over his last 11 contests. He's up to 36 goals, 61 points (18 on the power play), 222 shots on net, 58 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-3 rating over a career-high 71 appearances. He's got momentum on his side as he pushes toward the first 40-goal campaign of his career.
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