Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dylan Guenther headshot

Dylan Guenther News: Puts up assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Guenther notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Guenther has a helper in back-to-back contests after going four games without a point. He set up Logan Cooley's tally in the second period. Guenther is now at 34 points (16 on the power play) through 38 contests, putting him one point shy of matching his total from 2023-24. He's added 93 shots on net and a plus-7 rating this season, making him a strong source of offense, albeit with modest numbers in non-scoring areas.

Dylan Guenther
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now