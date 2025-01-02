Dylan Guenther News: Puts up assist in win

Guenther notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Guenther has a helper in back-to-back contests after going four games without a point. He set up Logan Cooley's tally in the second period. Guenther is now at 34 points (16 on the power play) through 38 contests, putting him one point shy of matching his total from 2023-24. He's added 93 shots on net and a plus-7 rating this season, making him a strong source of offense, albeit with modest numbers in non-scoring areas.