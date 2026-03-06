Dylan Guenther headshot

Dylan Guenther News: Records two helpers Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Guenther notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added two hits in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Guenther set up goals by Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller. This was Guenther's second multi-point effort in a row. The 22-year-old winger continues to impress as a regular in the Mammoth's top six. He's up to 28 goals, 53 points (16 on the power play), 190 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 60 appearances. He's likely to cross the 30-goal and 60-point marks in what should end up as a career year.

