Dylan Guenther News: Scores early in loss
Guenther scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.
Guenther tallied just 1:48 into the contest, but that was all the Mammoth could put past Lukas Dostal. The 22-year-old Guenther has seven goals and three assists over 11 outings in March. The winger is up to 34 goals, 212 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-6 rating through 68 appearances. Given his recent momentum, a 40-goal campaign isn't out of the question.
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