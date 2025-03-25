Dylan Guenther News: Scores in loss to Detroit

Guenther scored a goal in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Guenther has found the back of the net in two of Utah's last three games, and he continues to set milestones in what has been a breakout season for the 21-year-old. He's recorded nine points (six goals, three assists) in his last 15 outings, and this solid stretch of play has allowed him to reach the 50-point threshold for the first time in his career. Over 59 regular-season contests, Guenther has notched 26 goals and 24 assists while also adding 22 PIM, 177 shots, 41 hits and 36 blocked shots.