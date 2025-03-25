Dylan Guenther News: Scores in loss to Detroit
Guenther scored a goal in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Red Wings.
Guenther has found the back of the net in two of Utah's last three games, and he continues to set milestones in what has been a breakout season for the 21-year-old. He's recorded nine points (six goals, three assists) in his last 15 outings, and this solid stretch of play has allowed him to reach the 50-point threshold for the first time in his career. Over 59 regular-season contests, Guenther has notched 26 goals and 24 assists while also adding 22 PIM, 177 shots, 41 hits and 36 blocked shots.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now