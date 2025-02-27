Dylan Guenther News: Scores with man advantage

Guenther scored a power-play goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Guenther netted a power-play goal for the third time in five games. He saw a six-game point streak end Tuesday versus the Blackhawks, but there's been little any opponent can do to keep Guenther in check this season. The 21-year-old winger is up to 22 goals, 44 points, 131 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 48 appearances. He's been especially productive with the man advantage, earning 10 of his goals and 21 of his points when Utah is a man up.