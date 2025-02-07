Dylan Guenther News: Second straight OT winner

Guenther scored the game-winner in overtime during Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

The 21-year-old winger has come up huge for Utah since returning from a 12-game absence due to a lower-body injury. In two games since rejoining the lineup, Guenther has scored three goals, with two of them being overtime winners. Thursday's tally also gave him a new career high with 19 goals on the season. An ability to stay healthy is the only thing standing between Guenther and a true breakout -- across 42 appearances, he's piled up 38 points, including a career-high 16 points (seven goals, nine helpers) with the man advantage.