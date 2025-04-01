Dylan Guenther News: Sets up empty-netter

Guenther notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Guenther has a helper in back-to-back contests. The 21-year-old winger played more of a supporting role in March, racking up seven points, 50 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 14 appearances for the month. He's now at 26 goals, 26 helpers, 184 shots on net, 48 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 63 outings overall. Guenther has gotten a look on the top line lately, but it hasn't led to a noticeable uptick in production.