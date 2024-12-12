Dylan Guenther News: Starring role in win

Guenther scored twice on three shots, dished an assist, added four PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Guenther ended his six-game goal drought in the first period and added a power-play tally in the second for good measure. He has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the last 10 contests, racking up five goals and nine assists in that span. For the season, the breakout star has 12 tallies, 16 helpers, 13 power-play points, 68 shots on net, 18 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 29 appearances in a top-six role.