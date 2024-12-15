Dylan Guenther News: Tallies opening goal in win

Guenther scored a goal on six shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Guenther stretched his point streak to five games (three goals, five helpers) when he scored at 7:27 of the first period. The 21-year-old winger continues to look good both as a finisher and a provider. He's up to 13 goals, 29 points, 74 shots on net, 18 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 30 appearances this season. He had 18 goals and 15 points over 45 contests in 2023-24, but it looks like Guenther will be establishing new career highs by a significant margin in his first full NHL campaign.