Dylan Guenther News: Ties game on power play

Guenther scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Guenther's shot knuckled in at 15:30 of the third period to erase what had been a two-goal deficit earlier in the frame. The winger is hot with four goals and five assists during his six-game point streak. Overall, he's up to 14 goals, 30 points (14 on the power play), 78 shots and a plus-12 rating through 31 appearances. Guenther's offense has taken a leap forward in 2024-25, and he's a must-have player in most fantasy formats.