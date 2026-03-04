Dylan Guenther News: Two-point effort in win
Guenther produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Washington.
Both points came in the first period as Utah jumped out to a 2-0 lead, with Guenther's tally giving him a career-high 28 goals on the season. The 22-year-old winger has been running hot and cold over the last six weeks -- he has five multi-point performance in his last 13 games dating back to Jan. 13, but also five goose eggs, piling up seven goals and 14 points over that span.
