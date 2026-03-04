Dylan Guenther headshot

Dylan Guenther News: Two-point effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Guenther produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Washington.

Both points came in the first period as Utah jumped out to a 2-0 lead, with Guenther's tally giving him a career-high 28 goals on the season. The 22-year-old winger has been running hot and cold over the last six weeks -- he has five multi-point performance in his last 13 games dating back to Jan. 13, but also five goose eggs, piling up seven goals and 14 points over that span.

Dylan Guenther
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Guenther See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Guenther See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
28 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Corey Abbott
37 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
38 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Midseason Surprises
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Midseason Surprises
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
44 days ago