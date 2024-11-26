Dylan Guenther News: Two points in 100th career game

Guenther scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

This was Guenther's 100th career game, and he's racked up 34 goals and 70 points so far. The 21-year-old winger has six points over his last three outings as he continues to enjoy a breakout in his first full campaign. He's up to 10 tallies, 10 helpers, eight power-play points, 56 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across 22 contests in 2024-25.