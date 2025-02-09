Dylan Guenther News: Two points in shootout win

Guenther scored a power-play goal on five shots and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Capitals.

Guenther has four goals and three assists over four contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's also racked up 23 shots on net, six hits and a plus-1 rating in that span. The winger will have to wait a couple of weeks to keep the good times rolling, but he's been quite successful in a second-line role during his first full NHL campaign. He's at 20 goals, 21 helpers, 18 power-play points, 121 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 44 appearances.