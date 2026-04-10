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Dylan Guenther News: Two points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Guenther recorded a goal, an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Guenther has posted multi-point performances in each of his last four games and five of his last six, so he's ending the regular season on a sizzling note. This has already been a career-best season for Guenther, and with four games left on the Mammoth schedule, the star winger is within reach of scoring 40 goals for the first time in his career.

Dylan Guenther
Utah Mammoth
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