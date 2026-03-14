Dylan Guenther News: Two quick strikes in loss

Guenther scored twice on five shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Guenther scored off a turnover at 5:06 of the first period and then added an unassisted power-play tally just 1:31 later. The Mammoth's offense didn't keep up that quick pace, and Guenther's effort went for naught in the end. The 22-year-old has six goals and three assists over his last seven outings, and his second tally Saturday was his first power-play goal since Feb. 25 versus the Avalanche. The rising star winger is now at 33 goals, 58 points (17 on the power play), 207 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-7 rating through 65 appearances this season.