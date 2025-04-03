Dylan Guenther News: Will play Thursday

Guenther suffered a broken nose Tuesday versus Calgary but will be in the lineup Thursday versus Los Angeles, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Guenther also said that he had nine stitches and will wear a bubble cage for the first time in his career to protect his nose. The talented forward has 26 goals and 26 assists, including 12 markers and 12 helpers on the power play, over 63 games this season.