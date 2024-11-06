Dylan Holloway Injury: Avoids serious injury

Holloway (upper body) told reporters he was okay after a scary incident in Tuesday's matchup with Tampa Bay, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Holloway left the bench on a stretcher after taking a puck to the head/neck area during Tuesday's tilt. Taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, it seems the 23-year-old center avoided a serious injury and is hoping to face Utah on Thursday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com -- though he didn't participate in Wednesday's practice session.