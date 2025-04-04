Dylan Holloway Injury: Considered week-to-week

The Blues announced Friday that Holloway (lower body) is considered week-to-week, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Jim Montgomery said earlier Friday that Holloway would miss "the next couple of games," but the 23-year-old has now officially been classified as week-to-week. It's not yet clear whether Holloway will be able to return to game action before the playoffs, but Jimmy Snuggerud should take on an increased role in his absence.