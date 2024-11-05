Dylan Holloway Injury: Leaves Tuesday's game
Holloway (upper body) was stretchered away from the Blues' bench after taking a puck up high during Tuesday's game versus the Lightning, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Holloway's injury led to the officials calling the first intermission early. The 23-year-old was having his neck looked at by the trainers and medical staff. An update on Holloway's status should be available prior to Thursday's game versus Utah.
