Dylan Holloway headshot

Dylan Holloway Injury: Leaves Tuesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Holloway (upper body) was stretchered away from the Blues' bench after taking a puck up high during Tuesday's game versus the Lightning, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Holloway's injury led to the officials calling the first intermission early. The 23-year-old was having his neck looked at by the trainers and medical staff. An update on Holloway's status should be available prior to Thursday's game versus Utah.

Dylan Holloway
St. Louis Blues
