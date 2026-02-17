Dylan Holloway headshot

Dylan Holloway Injury: Trending towards return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 1:54pm

Holloway (ankle) will likely return to the lineup for St. Louis' clash against Seattle on Feb. 26, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports Tuesday.

After dealing with an ankle injury over the past two months, Holloway is expected to return from injured reserve ahead of the Blues' next game. The 24-year-old winger has eight goals, nine assists, 79 shots on net, 91 hits and 27 blocked shots across 34 games this season. While his offensive production has taken a hit since the 63-point campaign he posted across 77 regular-season appearances a year ago, the young forward has remained a strong source of category coverage stats in fantasy when healthy this season. He'll look to spark St. Louis' offense when he returns to the lineup and should see a solid chunk of playing time anywhere inside the Blues' top nine.

Dylan Holloway
St. Louis Blues
