Dylan Holloway News: Adds helper in win

Holloway recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Holloway set up Brayden Schenn for a go-ahead goal in the second period. The 23-year-old Holloway remains consistent -- he has four goals and three assists over his last seven outings while playing in a second-line role. For the season, he's up to 20 goals, 27 helpers, 149 shots on net, 136 hits and a plus-12 rating through 64 appearances in his first year with the Blues.