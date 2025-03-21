Dylan Holloway News: All-around showing in win

Holloway scored a goal, registered an assist, blocked three shots and dished out seven hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Canucks.

Holloway's tally was the latter of two goals scored by St. Louis in just 24 seconds. He remained active on both ends of the ice with 10 hits and blocks combined and capped off his night with an assist on Philip Broberg's game-winning goal in overtime. The 23-year-old Holloway is up to 23 goals, 33 assists, 162 shots on goal, 47 blocks and 151 hits in 70 games this season. Holloway currently has a five-game point streak with nine points during this stretch. This year has been a phenomenal campaign for Holloway who has the chance to pass the 60-65-point mark this season. He should be rostered in all fantasy formats with his incredible category coverage and recent momentum.