Dylan Holloway headshot

Dylan Holloway News: Buries goal in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Holloway scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Flames.

Holloway has scored in consecutive games and has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of nine outings in March. He has four goals and six assists this month. For the season, the 24-year-old power forward is up to 15 goals, 31 points, 116 shots on net, 110 hits and a plus-2 rating through 45 appearances.

Dylan Holloway
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Holloway See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Holloway See More
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
NHL
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
Category Targets: Additions for the Home Stretch
NHL
Category Targets: Additions for the Home Stretch
Author Image
Corey Abbott
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
13 days ago