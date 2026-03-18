Dylan Holloway News: Buries goal in shootout loss
Holloway scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Flames.
Holloway has scored in consecutive games and has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of nine outings in March. He has four goals and six assists this month. For the season, the 24-year-old power forward is up to 15 goals, 31 points, 116 shots on net, 110 hits and a plus-2 rating through 45 appearances.
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