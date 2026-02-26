Dylan Holloway News: Cleared to return against Seattle

Holloway (ankle) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Kraken.

Holloway has been sidelined since mid-December due to his ankle injury, but he'll be able to return to action in the Blues' first matchup following the Olympic break. Over his first 34 appearances of the season, he recorded eight goals, nine assists, 91 hits, 27 blocked shots and 11 PIM while averaging 17:43 of ice time.