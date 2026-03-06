Dylan Holloway News: Distributes trio of assists
Holloway notched three assists, five PIM, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.
Holloway was in on all of the Blues' goals as the top line with him, Robert Thomas and Jimmy Snuggerud led the way in the team's first game after the trade deadline. Holloway has the talent to stay on the top line even as he's experienced some setbacks in 2025-26. He's up to 12 goals, 13 assists, 97 shots on net, 97 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 39 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Holloway See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6Yesterday
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 43 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing5 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Holloway See More