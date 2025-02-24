Dylan Holloway News: Ends scoring slump
Holloway scored a goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.
Holloway closed the Blues' scoring barrage in the second period with a tip-in at the 19:50 mark to complete the comeback and give the Blues a 3-1 lead. The center snapped a six-game scoring drought with this goal, and he's up to 17 goals on the season. He's having a career-best season across the board and has racked up 41 points in 58 games thus far, tallying 17 goals and 24 assists across 58 games.
