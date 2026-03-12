Dylan Holloway News: Five-game, eight-point streak
Holloway had two assists Thursday in a 3-1 win over Carolina.
Holloway's point streak stands at five games and eight points (two goals, six assists). Overall, he has 13 goals, 16 assists and 104 shots in 42 games. Hollaway missed 23 games to injury this season, and he has struggled to deliver when he's been on the ice. His 0.69 points-per-game this year is a big drop from the 0.81 he delivered last season when he put up 63 points in 77 games. Holloway's current streak is a good sign. The talent is there, so he could give you a strong push to your postseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Holloway See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 66 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 48 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing10 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Holloway See More