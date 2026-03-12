Dylan Holloway headshot

Dylan Holloway News: Five-game, eight-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Holloway had two assists Thursday in a 3-1 win over Carolina.

Holloway's point streak stands at five games and eight points (two goals, six assists). Overall, he has 13 goals, 16 assists and 104 shots in 42 games. Hollaway missed 23 games to injury this season, and he has struggled to deliver when he's been on the ice. His 0.69 points-per-game this year is a big drop from the 0.81 he delivered last season when he put up 63 points in 77 games. Holloway's current streak is a good sign. The talent is there, so he could give you a strong push to your postseason.

Dylan Holloway
St. Louis Blues
