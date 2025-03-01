Dylan Holloway News: Goal, assist in win

Holloway scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Holloway earned his first multi-point effort since Jan. 16 versus the Flames. He didn't play poorly between multi-point outings, earning a point in nine of the previous 14 contests (three goals, six assists). The 23-year-old is up to 19 goals, 45 points, 141 shots on net, 133 hits and a plus-13 rating through 61 appearances. He continues to thrive in a top-six role, especially with the Blues coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break on a roll.