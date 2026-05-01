Dylan Holloway News: Inks five-year contract
Holloway signed a five-year, $38.75 million contract extension with the Blues on Friday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
Holloway was eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer. He recorded 22 goals and 51 points in 59 regular-season outings in 2025-26. The 24-year-old also had 26 goals and 63 points in 77 outings during the 2024-25 regular season, so he's firmly established himself as a great top-six option, and he should continue to serve in that capacity for the entirety of his new contract.
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