Dylan Holloway headshot

Dylan Holloway News: Lights lamp in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Holloway scored a goal on six shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Holloway is developing a reputation as a Kraken killer. He has 11 points in 10 games versus Seattle in his career, including five goals and an assist in three meetings during 2025-26, two of which have come in the last week. With his tally Wednesday, Holloway has 12 goals, 22 points, 97 shots on net, 95 hits and a minus-8 rating over 38 appearances this season. An ankle injury has slowed him down over the last couple of months, but he should have plenty of confidence down the stretch now that he appears to be fully healthy.

Dylan Holloway
St. Louis Blues
