Dylan Holloway News: Lights lamp in win
Holloway scored a goal on six shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.
Holloway is developing a reputation as a Kraken killer. He has 11 points in 10 games versus Seattle in his career, including five goals and an assist in three meetings during 2025-26, two of which have come in the last week. With his tally Wednesday, Holloway has 12 goals, 22 points, 97 shots on net, 95 hits and a minus-8 rating over 38 appearances this season. An ankle injury has slowed him down over the last couple of months, but he should have plenty of confidence down the stretch now that he appears to be fully healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Holloway See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 4Yesterday
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing3 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Feb. 26th7 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times39 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Holloway See More