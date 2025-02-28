Dylan Holloway News: Nets game-winner Thursday

Holloway scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Holloway put the Blues ahead for good at 17:23 of the second period. The 23-year-old put up five points over eight outings in February -- while far from his best pace in a month this season, he enters March on a three-game point streak as he looks to be back in a groove on offense. For the season, the Alberta native has 18 goals (five game-winners), 43 points, 136 shots on net, 133 hits and a plus-11 rating across 60 appearances.